Huge crowd turns up for Drua vs Blues clash

A huge crowd has turned up for the Swire Shipping Fijians Drua and Auckland Blues match in Lautoka.

Fans have flocked to Churchill Park to watch this highly anticipated cultural round Shop N Save Super Rugby match.

With the sun out and humidity high, this will be a cracker of a game as both teams chase a win.

The Drua sit 9th while the Blues are 5th on the standings.

It’s a colorful atmosphere with a lot of hype as the Drua are currently unbeaten on home soil.

The match kicks off soon.