Heleina Young to debut for Reds

[Source : Queensland Reds /Facebook ]

Former Fiji Secondary Schools sprint queen Heleina Young will make her Super W debut against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua on Sunday.

Reds have named a near unchanged 15 for their final regular season fixture at Wests Rugby Club.

GPS flyer Young will make her debut on the wing in what is one of two changes to the side who were narrowly defeated by ladder-leaders the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney last week.

Article continues after advertisement

The other change is Alana Elisaia who comes into the run-on team at outside centre in place of the injured Briana Dascombe.

Queensland is looking to secure a top-two spot with victory over the defending champions.

The Fijiana Drua faces Reds on Sunday at 3:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC TV.