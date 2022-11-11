Young and Rasolea make Reds Super W squad

Former Fiji secondary schools sprint champion Heleina Young (left) and Fijiana prop Siteri Rasolea

Former Fiji secondary schools sprint champion Heleina Young and Fijiana prop Siteri Rasolea are in the 2023 Queensland Reds Super W squad.

Young was the first female student-athlete to go below 12 seconds in the 100 meters at the Fiji Finals when she ran for St Joseph Secondary School in 2018 and winning the gold medal.

The duo were named in the 41-woman squad that has a mix of experienced campaigners and new faces, featuring 26 previously capped Reds, ten capped Wallaroos including returning 2022 captain Shannon Parry.

Rasolea who was the player of the match against South Africa at the World Cup will also be joined by fellow Fijiana rep Ema Masi.

Another Fijian, Joana Rabaka is also in the squad as a loose forward.

Some Wallaroos reps like Alana Elisaia, Ivania Wong, and Liz Patu are in the side.

The 2023 Super W draw will be announced later this year and will again see the Reds play a home-and-away schedule of matches against the other Australian Super Rugby franchises as well as the Fijiana Drua.