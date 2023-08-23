Focus on this year for MGM

The participation of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in the Under-18 grade of the Vodafone Super Deans competition for the upcoming year remains unconfirmed.

Nonetheless, this Saturday marks an exciting occasion as they compete in the highly anticipated U17 final, a remarkable achievement for newcomers in their debut season.

Deve Koroi, MGM’s Head of PEMAC, says the school’s current priority is to concentrate on the ongoing competition for this year.

As a result, any decisions or arrangements regarding next year’s participation are temporarily withheld.

‘Next year is another time, we’ll just have to wait and see. We’ll just go with our normal preparation time for now. For U-18…there might be but time will tell.’

MGM will face Ratu Kadavulevu School in the U17 final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

