Flying Fijians thrash Tonga at home

[Source: Tonga Rugby Union/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians delivered an impressive 50-19 win over Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup clash, played in Tonga this afternoon.

The Fijians started strong, scoring three quick tries in the first ten minutes, putting them ahead early in the match.

A red card for Adrea Cocagi in the first half gave Tonga a chance to rally, and they took advantage by scoring three tries in quick succession, narrowing the gap.

However, Fiji responded just before halftime with another try, leading 26-19 at the break.

In the second half, Fiji’s defense tightened, keeping Tonga from adding any more points.

Caleb Muntz contributed with a penalty kick, and Fiji’s attack continued to dominate, adding three more tries to seal the game.

Fiji’s strong second-half performance books them a place in the semifinal next week.