Flying Fijians and Ireland tickets sold out

[Photo: Irish Rugby / Facebook]

Tickets to the Flying Fijians and Ireland Test this weekend have been sold out.

Ireland rugby advised their fans on its social media platform today that there’re no more tickets available.

Fiji will take on the world’s number one side after going down 28-12 to Scotland last weekend.

The hosts, Ireland, beat South Africa 19-16 in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Ireland takes on Fiji at 1 am on Sunday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.