Five backs re-sign for Drua

Iosefo Masi [Source: Super Rugby Pacific]

Flying Fijians scrum halves Peni Matawalu and Simione Kuruvoli, Tokyo Olympic gold-medalist Iosefo Masi, utility Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and flyhalf Caleb Muntz have re-signed for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The Drua announced their signing today which goes beyond the current Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

Drua General Manager Rugby Nico Andrade who welcomed the recommitment of the five says they’re core members of their squad and they’re delighted to still have them on board.

Andrade says it’s wonderful to have the continuity and consistency that the five players bring to the playing group.

It now brings to a conclusion the player re-signing announcement of the past week.

Currently there are 28 players who have re-committed to the Drua beyond this current season.