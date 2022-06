[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fijiana finally registered its first win defeating Black Ferns Pango 20-10.

Ana Roqica got a double while Ivamere Nabura and Ana Naimasi scored a try each.

Fijiana lost five of its games in the tournament.

The Black Ferns Pango 7s tries were scored by Kalyn Takitimu-Cook and Manaia Nuku.