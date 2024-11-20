Fijiana sets sights on top 8 in Dubai

The Fijiana 7s interim coach Jim Volavola is focused on keeping the team in the top eight as they head into the Dubai leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

With several players making their debut in the tournament, Volavola emphasizes the need for resilience and preparation as the team is in a challenging pool with Australia, China and Ireland.

“My first goal now is to try to maintain the top 8 for the core team. Since most of the girls are going to be in their first major tournament, I am going to drive them to work hard so we can stay on the core team, on the top 8.”

Fijiana 7s interim coach, Jim Volavola

Volavola acknowledges the teams they’ll face are some of the strongest in international women’s sevens but remains confident in the Fijiana 7s’ potential.

The Dubai Sevens will kick off next weekend.