Fijiana 7s target Olympics

Fijiana 7s team.

Coming to an end of the 2023 World Rugby 7s series, the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team is hoping to secure a spot in next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says this is an opportunity for the team to go out and play and end on a high note.

He adds their performance in Hong Kong gave them 10 points and that was another bonus for the team as they managed to close the gap.

The team’s aim in Toulouse is to try and get maximum points to secure a spot in Paris.

The team had a scrimmage session with the Dominion Brothers at Bidesi Park today.