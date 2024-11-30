Fijiana 7s development prepares for Oceania 7s

Fijiana 7s development Coach Taione Ratu is optimistic about the team’s preparation for the Oceania 7s in the Solomon Islands.

Since assembling last Sunday, the squad has focused on building combinations in attack and defense while working to gel as a cohesive unit.

The team comprises players aged 18 to 25, including three dropped from the Dubai squad and others identified through the Fiji Series.

“We’ve been trying to put the pieces together, and so far, we’ve been coming together as a team now.”

He adds that they are not taking this tournament lightly and will look to start off strong.

The Oceania Sevens will be held from the 7th to the 8th of next month.