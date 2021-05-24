Home

Rugby

Fijiana 15s Tests live on FBC Sports

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 30, 2022 8:30 am

The good news keeps on coming for rugby fans in the country.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has confirmed that it will air the live coverage of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s match against Japan tomorrow.

Fans can watch the match on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform at 5pm.

Not only that, next Friday’s test against Australia will also be shown live.

Fijiana Head Coach, Senirusi Seruvakula, retained the core of his winning Super W squad who will be tested in the two tests.

Out of the 32 players named yesterday, only 11 have played at test level for the Fijiana.

In a statement, Seruvakula says playing Japan and the Wallaroos is great with the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand just months away.

