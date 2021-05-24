Emotional game for single-mum

The family of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua inside centre, Kalaveti Ravouvou only wish that his father was alive to witness his accomplishment.

Speaking to FBC News from Nadroumai Village in Tuva, Nadroga, Ravouvou’s mother Luisa Ravouvou says her husband passed away when Kalaveti was just four.

Despite the challenges encountered having played both the parents’ roles, Ravouvou says she sees the light in any situation and never takes life’s small pleasures for granted.

“During his childhood days, he would tag along with his older cousins and boys for rugby training and matches. I just let him be, and would always advise him to commit himself to rugby if he knows the sport is something he loves. I continued supporting him, especially when his father passed on.”



Kalaveti Ravouvou [right] with his dad during his childhood and his cousin.

She adds playing top-level rugby is not new in the family, as Ravouvou’s cousin brothers have also made a name for themselves in the global rugby arena.

“Rugby is not new in the family. He has other cousins like Waisake Naholo, Kini Naholo, and Mesulame Kunavula, who are currently playing in international teams.”



Kalaveti Ravouvou’s family

Meanwhile, families of Vinaya Habosi in Nayawa Village, Sigatoka are raring to watch their hero’s performance.



Vinaya Habosi [left] and his dad Iliesa Habosi

Vinaya’s Father, Iliesa Habosi says family members made custom-made jerseys, for the much-anticipated match.

“We will be hiring a minivan. Mostly all family members in our Mataqali will be coming over to Suva to watch the game. We can’t wait any longer!.”



Habosi ‘s older brother Aporosa Tabulawaki also donned the Nadroga and Fiji Warriors jumpers.

Vinaya Habosi’s family

He adds that Habosi was in the village when the Fire team was looking for players from villages in the Sigatoka area to represent the team in one of the local tournament in 2018.

“The selection teams were impressed with Vinaya’s performance, hence they advised him to apply for a post in the National Fire Authority. He only played for the Nadroga under 19 team but never made it to the main team. He was working with NFA, and that’s where he joined the Namosi rugby team until selection was made for the Fijian Drua team.”

Families of the two stars are calling on supporters and fans to come out in numbers and support the Drua team in their first home match this afternoon.