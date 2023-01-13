Drua to host Rebels in pre-season match

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Melbourne Rebels to kick-off their Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign in a pre-season trial match.

The match will be hosted at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on the 28th of January at 3pm.

This will be the first ever trial match that Drua will host in Fiji, in only their second season of Super Rugby Pacific.

Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne says the players are eager to take on the field after pre-season.

He says a part of going against the Melbourne Rebels will be how the team adapts to things they haven’t seen before ans their ability to work under pressure.

Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein says it will be a great afternoon for rugby lovers as the Drua take on an exciting Rebels outfit.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday 16th January, priced at $6 for the embankment and $12 for the grandstand.