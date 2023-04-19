Drua named to take on Chiefs

From left: Chris Minimbi, Michael Naitokani, Kalione Nasoko. [Source: Supplied]

Olympic gold medalist Kalione Nasoko will make his debut this Friday against the Chiefs in round nine of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Fijian Drua have made a number of changes to their starting lineup, with Haereiti Hetet and Michael Naitokani making their first start of the season, and Chris Minimbi coming off the bench for the first time.

In the front row, Hetet will play loosehead prop, while Samuela Tawake takes the tighthead position.

Meanwhile, Tevita Ikanivere returns to the starting lineup as hooker and captain.

Isoa Nasilasila and Leone Rotuisolia will form the second row, with Joseva Tamani as blindside flanker and Elia Canakaivata moving to openside flanker. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta will anchor the scrum as the number 8 loose forward.

Peni Matawalu continues at halfback, with Teti Tela calling the shots at flyhalf.

The backline sees a new midfield combination, with Naitokani starting at inside centre and Apisalome Vota returning to the starting 15 outside him.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Ilaisa Droasese take the left and right-wing positions, respectively, while Selestino Ravutaumada rounds out the backline at fullback.

On the bench, Mesulame Dolokoto covers hooker, with Livai Natave and Jone Tiko covering loosehead and tighthead, respectively. Chris Minimbi and Rusiate Nasove provide lock and backrower cover, while Philip Baselala and Kitione Taliga round out the bench.

The Fijian Drua will face the Chiefs at FMG Stadium in Hamilton at 7:05pm.