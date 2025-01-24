Diva Singh appointed President for Ba Football Association

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Former Tavua FC head coach Dr. Diva Singh has been appointed the new president of Ba Football Association.

According to Ba FA Facebook page, Dr. Singh’s appointment comes after he applied for club transfers to YCF and Clopcott FC in Ba, which conflicted with his role as Tavua FC coach.

In addition to his new role, Dr. Singh will serve as Ba’s technical director, lending his expertise to the coaching panel.

He previously held this role during Ba’s 2022 Pacific Cup victory win.

Recognized as the 2024 Fiji Football Association Coach of the Year, Dr. Singh guided Tavua FC to a historic IDC win and secured their promotion.

With a C-License coaching qualification under his belt, he brings a wealth of experience to his new responsibilities.

With Dr. Singh stepping down from Tavua FC, the club is now searching for a new head coach to take over.