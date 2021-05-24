Dad travels from Australia to watch Rotuisolia at home

Families of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side turned up in numbers to support their heroes in action today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

One such is the family of Ratu Leone Rotuisolia.

His maternal family from Labasa and paternal side from Togalevu village outside Suva filled up a certain portion of the embankment.

His father, Ratu Seru Tuisolia who came all the way from Australia, says it’s nothing like watching his son play at home.

He adds this is not for his son alone but also the rest of the Drua players who have worked so tirelessly throughout the week.

Tuisolia is hopeful that one day he’ll go on to don the Flying Fijians jumper.

Grandmother, Vilisi Tabua who left Labasa on Tuesday with some members of her family, says they couldn’t miss the opportunity to watch her grandson for the first time in the Drua jumper.