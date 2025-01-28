Crusaders stint helped a lot says Kunawave

[Source: NZ Sevens/ Facebook]

Fiji-born New Zealand 7s player Maloni Kunawave shared his appreciation for the opportunity to train on and off with the Crusaders development squad.

This invaluable experience paved the way for his call-up to the New Zealand Sevens development team, which competed at the recent Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Shortly after, he earned the ultimate reward and was named to make his debut for New Zealand at the HSBC Perth 7s.

Article continues after advertisement

Kunawave says his dream of representing the All Blacks Sevens has come true, and he is proud of the hard work that has brought him to this moment.

He adds that New Zealand Rugby has given him a chance to shine on the world stage, and he will always carry that pride with him.

The Nasama in Nadroga lad put on an impressive performance in Perth and even scored a few tries for his side.

The-18-year-old left Fiji 7 years ago on a scholarship to New Zealand, straight after Primary School.