Cokanasiga’s double not enough for Bath

Joe Cokanasiga on attack for Bath against Northampton Saints [Source: Bath Rugby]

Joe Cokanasiga scored two sensational tries for Premiership leaders Bath, but reigning champions Northampton Saints clinched a dramatic 43-41 victory with a last-minute penalty by Fin Smith in a thrilling encounter.

In a rematch of last season’s final, Saints surged early with tries from Josh Kemeny, Fraser Dingwall, and James Ramm.

Bath responded through Cokanasiga and Orlando Bailey, keeping the contest alive at halftime.

Cokanasiga’s second try and further scores from Will Stuart and Max Ojomoh brought Bath level late in the game, but Smith’s decisive kick sealed the win for Northampton.

Despite the loss, Bath remain atop the Premiership table, six points clear of Bristol, while Saints stay in eighth place.