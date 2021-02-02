Home

Rugby

Clarke keen to have Roger Tuivasa-Sheck join the Blues

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 3:13 pm
Caleb Clarke [left] is keen to have Warriors Roger Tuivasa-Sheck join the Auckland side.

All Blacks and Blues wing Caleb Clarke is keen to have Warriors Roger Tuivasa-Sheck join the Auckland side.

Captain of the Warriors rugby league team, Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed he will join the 15s code ahead of the 2022 season.

The Blues were favored to secure his services, given he lived in Auckland with his young family and was a former under-20 representative for the Auckland-based franchise.

Clarke, who starred for the Blues before making a strong start to his All Blacks career in 2020, said he hoped that was exactly the way it turned out.

[Source: RNZ]

