Chiefs can punish Drua anytime: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne believes the Chiefs is a side that can attack from anywhere, ahead of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash tonight.

Byrne says they are aware the table leaders can run at them hard, and they have clever players as seen in their past games.

He says the side also has depth which is why they must ensure they keep up until the last minute.

“When you play the top teams. It’s it’s a battle of inches really and you can’t afford to be too far off what you set out to do otherwise you’ll get punished so its really about being clear with our plan this week.”

Byrne says the Chiefs will also want to remain unbeaten and keep the number one spot.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan says the Fijian Drua have shown rapid improvement in their second season and have their full respect and attention.

McMillan says they know the Drua have the athletes and skills to hurt them, especially their power and athleticism.

The two sides last met in Fiji where the Chiefs narrowly won 35-34.

The Fijian Drua will face the Chiefs at FMG Stadium in Hamilton at 7:05 tonight.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.