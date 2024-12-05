Cape Town welcomes 7s stars

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

91 players across the 24 squads made their SVNS debuts in Dubai last weekend and many more are expected to make their mark at the Cape Town 7s in South Africa this weekend.

Among the 91 that played their first World Series games last week were George Bose and Kavekini Tanivanuakula.

The pair are expected to step up this week after coach Osea Kolinisau gave them a lot of game time in Dubai.

Today the captains of the world’s best 12 men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams gathered on a rooftop in view of the iconic Table Mountain as Cape Town gets ready to host the second round of HSBC SVNS.

Following a spectacular opening round in Dubai last weekend, Australia and Fiji lead the women’s and men’s standings respectively.

Fiji plays Uruguay at 12:38 am on Sunday and Great Britain at 4:19 am.

The Fijiana takes on USA at 7 pm on Saturday, they’ll then meet Great Britain at 10:16 pm.