Byrne makes few changes to the lineup against All Blacks

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has made some changes to his lineup for the match against the All Blacks this weekend.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula will start at number 10, Vilimoni Botitu will replace Ilaisa Droasese at full-back while Sireli Maqala and Samu Tawake will come off the bench.

Eroni Mawi will start as loosehead prop, with Tevita Ikanivere as hooker and Mesake Doge at tighthead prop.

Article continues after advertisement

The second row features Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua, who will be key in lineouts and scrums.

Lekima Tagitagivalu will play as blindside flanker, with Kitione Salawa on the openside.

Viliame Mata, at number eight, brings strong ball-carrying abilities to the team.

Frank Lomani will take the role of scrum-half, partnering with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at fly-half.

The wings will be covered by Semi Radradra and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu will pair with Inia Tabuavou in the centers, creating a strong midfield.

Vilimoni Botitu will play at fullback.

On the bench, Zuriel Togiatama will cover hooker, with Haereti Hetet and Samu Tawake as the prop replacements.

Albert Tuisue and Elia Canakaivata provide versatility in the forwards.

Simione Kuruvoli will be the backup scrum-half, while Caleb Muntz and Sireli Maqala offer additional options in the backline.

This game is expected to be a great test as our national team prepares to face one of rugby’s strongest sides.

The Flying Fijiians faces All Blacks this Saturday at 2.30 pm at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, USA.