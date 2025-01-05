Bristol's Ravouvou tries in vain as Saracens dominate

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Kalaveti Ravouvou powered through in the corner with a well-worked try in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Bristol Bears from falling to Saracens in a 45-28 defeat at the StoneX Stadium this morning.

The result ended Bristol’s record-breaking away winning streak and show-cased Saracens’ clinical performance in round 10 of the Gallagher Prem-iership.

Ravouvou’s score came after a quick penalty by Harry Randall, injecting life into the Bears’ comeback attempt following a dominant first-half display by Saracens, who led 22-7 at halftime.

Harry Randall and Harry Thacker also crossed for Bristol, while Jake Heenan secured a late bonus-point try, but Saracens always maintained control.

Despite the loss, Bristol’s fighting spirit delivered them a vital bonus point, but Pat Lam’s side will look to rebound in their next outing.