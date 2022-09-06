Bati RLWC extended squad released

17 NRL players have been included in the Vodafone Fiji Bati Squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup in next month.

Bati coach Joe Dakuitoga has named his 33-member extended squad which will be cut down to 24 before the 25th of this month.

Players like Kevin Naiqama, Marcelo Montoya, Maika Sivo, Semi Valemei, Waqa Blake, Taane Milne, Mikaele Ravalawa, Braydon Wakeham, Isaac Lumelume, Sunia Turuva, Apisai Koroisau, Tariq Sims, Tui Kamikamica, Reagan Campbell Gillard and the Saifiti twins Jacob and Daniel are in the squad.

Six players from the Super League are also included with the likes of Sitiveni Moceidreke, Jason Qareqare, Joe Lovodua, Ben Nakubuwai, Korbin Sims and King Vuniyayawa.

Koroisau has been named despite indicating recently he wants to play for Australia.

Fiji 7s rep Iosefo Masi who was initially in the squad has been ruled out with Kane Evans.

Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga, Penioni Tagituimua,Taniela Sadrugu and Pio Seci are also in the extended squad.

The side will march into camp on the 23rd of this month in Sydney, Australia before they all leave for England on the 25th.

Backs:

1 Kevin Naiqama

2 Marcelo Montoya

3 Maika Sivo

4 Semi Valemei

5 Waqa Blake

6 Taane Milane

7 Mikaele Ravalawa

8 Braydon Wakeham

9 Sitiveni Moceidreke

10 Netane Masima

11 Isaac Lumelume

12 Sunia Turuva

13 Vuate Karawalevu

14 Jason Qareqare

15 Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga

16 Ilaitia Moceidreke

Forwards:

1 Apisai Koroisau

2 Joe Lovodua

3 Penioni Tagituimua

4 Tariq Sims

5 Viliame Kikau

6 Daniel Saifiti

7 Jacob Saifiti

8 Ben Nakubuwai

9 Tui Kamikamica

10 Korbin Sims

11 King Vuniyayawa

12 Reagan Campbell Gillard

13 Taniela Sadrugu

14 Pio Maisamoa Seci

15 Joseph Ratu Vakacereivalu

16 Lamar Manuel Liolevave

17 Siua Wong