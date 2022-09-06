Bati RLWC extended squad released

17 NRL players have been included in the Vodafone Fiji Bati Squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup in next month.
Bati coach Joe Dakuitoga has named his 33-member extended squad which will be cut down to 24 before the 25th of this month.
Players like Kevin Naiqama, Marcelo Montoya, Maika Sivo, Semi Valemei, Waqa Blake, Taane Milne, Mikaele Ravalawa, Braydon Wakeham, Isaac Lumelume, Sunia Turuva, Apisai Koroisau, Tariq Sims, Tui Kamikamica, Reagan Campbell Gillard and the Saifiti twins Jacob and Daniel are in the squad.
Six players from the Super League are also included with the likes of Sitiveni Moceidreke, Jason Qareqare, Joe Lovodua, Ben Nakubuwai, Korbin Sims and King Vuniyayawa.
Koroisau has been named despite indicating recently he wants to play for Australia.
Fiji 7s rep Iosefo Masi who was initially in the squad has been ruled out with Kane Evans.
Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga, Penioni Tagituimua,Taniela Sadrugu and Pio Seci are also in the extended squad.
The side will march into camp on the 23rd of this month in Sydney, Australia before they all leave for England on the 25th.
Backs:
1 Kevin Naiqama
2 Marcelo Montoya
3 Maika Sivo
4 Semi Valemei
5 Waqa Blake
6 Taane Milane
7 Mikaele Ravalawa
8 Braydon Wakeham
9 Sitiveni Moceidreke
10 Netane Masima
11 Isaac Lumelume
12 Sunia Turuva
13 Vuate Karawalevu
14 Jason Qareqare
15 Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga
16 Ilaitia Moceidreke
Forwards:
1 Apisai Koroisau
2 Joe Lovodua
3 Penioni Tagituimua
4 Tariq Sims
5 Viliame Kikau
6 Daniel Saifiti
7 Jacob Saifiti
8 Ben Nakubuwai
9 Tui Kamikamica
10 Korbin Sims
11 King Vuniyayawa
12 Reagan Campbell Gillard
13 Taniela Sadrugu
14 Pio Maisamoa Seci
15 Joseph Ratu Vakacereivalu
16 Lamar Manuel Liolevave
17 Siua Wong