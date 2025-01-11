A shift in development focus

Traditionally, Fijian rugby players have been known to mature later in their careers, often making their debut on the international stage at the age of 28 or even 30.

For many years, it was seen as the norm for Fijian players to peak later in life, while players from other countries often reached their prime earlier, with 30 marking their retirement age.

However, Sports World Fiji Under-20 coach Senirusi Seruvakula is working to change this longstanding trend.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re trying to stop that as a norm. A lot of the Fijian players crack into the Flying Fijians at the age of 30, or at 28. While you can see other countries, that’s their retirement age.”

Reflecting on the progress made, he says that many of the players from last year’s under-18 grade at the Dean’s competition are key to this development.

Seruvakula emphasizes the importance of nurturing talent at a young age, with the goal of having players reach the national team before they turn 25.