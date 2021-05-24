$245,000 profit for FRU, Tuiloa joins Board

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Fiji Rugby Union rose above the odds and recorded a profit of $245,000 compared to $280,000 last year.

This was revealed by Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor during the Annual General Meeting at the Grand Pacific Hotel today.

O’Connor says the surplus is a decent one given the many challenges brought about by the pandemic.

He says it’s a good achievement given that they had to prioritize funds for the Flying Fijians and the Olympics in 2021.

Meanwhile, Suva Rugby Secretary Tevita Tuiloa has been appointed to the Fiji Rugby Union Board of Directors.

Tuiloa replaces Jay White whose four-year term ends this year.

Daniel Whippy has been re-nominated.