Tagituimua receives second call for Bears

After his debut for the North Sydney Bears, Kaiviti Silktails captain Penioni Tagituimua has attributed his recent achievement to the Silktails training.

In an interview with FBC Sports, Tagituimua says the training and conditioning at the Silktails camp equipped him well for last weekend’s match.

Tagituimua gets his second start for the Bears as they play against Raiders at North Sydney Oval at 4pm on Sunday.

“The level of play is more advanced with the NSW cup, however the training and conditioning that is done here at the Silktails has given me an advantage when it comes to performing on the field”.

The Rakiraki villager from Kadavu is expecting to improve his performance this weekend when the silktails play the Bears in the NSW Cup..

“Even though I only played 38 minutes I was able to perform the level of play in the NSW cup competition one element I was able to learn and recognize and will improve on will be the repeat defensive sets and that is something I will try and improve on personally to help myself”.

At the of 22, Tagituimua has represented Fiji Bati in three test matches and now playing in the NSW Cup is just an added bonus to his career.