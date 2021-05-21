Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
50 arrests made with 33 in South|Sikituru villagers not letting their guard down|More awareness on Lupus this year|University to reduce fees during this outbreak|Six more test positive making it 151 active cases|Parliament sitting cancelled|More opportunities to get the jab: PM|Look into the future – AG|Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations|Over 16k vaccinated this week|West has no more positive cases|Crushing deferred due to the pandemic|22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source|Health Ministry allows some movement in Muanikoso|SODELPA MP supports government motion|Service during the 21 days lockdown commended|Labasa businesses struggling to stay afloat|Pandemic strengthens Narata community spirit|Nadi opposed to contact accommodation|MOH shuts down RB Patel supermarket in Suva|Lockdown at QEB lifted|46 arrests including two for stoning|Essential businesses under the spotlight|Families reunite with loved ones|Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Tagituimua receives second call for Bears

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 28, 2021 12:53 pm
Kaiviti Silktails captain Penioni Tagituimua

After his debut for the North Sydney Bears, Kaiviti Silktails captain Penioni Tagituimua has attributed his recent achievement to the Silktails training.

In an interview with FBC Sports, Tagituimua says the training and conditioning at the Silktails camp equipped him well for last weekend’s match.

Tagituimua gets his second start for the Bears as they play against Raiders at North Sydney Oval at 4pm on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

“The level of play is more advanced with the NSW cup, however the training and conditioning that is done here at the Silktails has given me an advantage when it comes to performing on the field”.

The Rakiraki villager from Kadavu is expecting to improve his performance this weekend when the silktails play the Bears in the NSW Cup..

“Even though I only played 38 minutes I was able to perform the level of play in the NSW cup competition one element I was able to learn and recognize and will improve on will be the repeat defensive sets and that is something I will try and improve on personally to help myself”.

At the of 22, Tagituimua has represented Fiji Bati in three test matches and now playing in the NSW Cup is just an added bonus to his career.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.