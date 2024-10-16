Sutton grateful to Kativerata for opportunity

Fiji Bati Assistant Coach and former South Sydney Rabbitohs lock John Sutton says he is grateful to head coach Wise Kativerata for the opportunity to guide the team.

He also expressed disappointment in not representing the country, noting that it upset his mother.

Nevertheless, Sutton is thankful to be giving back to the country through the sport.

“When Wise called me up to give me the opportunity to be part of the team, I jumped at it. I wanted to give back and I wanted to show my mums side of the family it does mean something to me to be here and I’m very grateful Wise gave me a call.”

Sutton adds this news made his mum happy as it also gave him a chance to visit his aunts in Suva.

The Fiji Bati squad will face the PNG Kumuls at 8pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

They will meet the Cook Islands next Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.