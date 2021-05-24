Home

Rugby League

Sivo injured, debut try for Moceidreke

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 22, 2021 8:10 am
MAIKA SIVO UNLIKELY TO RETURN FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON [SOURCE: NRL.COM]

Fiji Bati and Paramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo had to be helped off the field in the clash against the Cowboys last night.

Coach Brad Arthur doubts Sivo will play again this season after the winger suffered a suspected MCL injury.

But it didn’t take away anything from Paramatta as they end their four-game losing streak with a comfortable 32-16 win over North Queensland.

Article continues after advertisement

The match wasn’t short of Fijian flair with Waqa Blake trotting down the Eels first try.

This was quickly backed up with a try to Will Penisini fo an 8-nil lead to the Eels. Moment after Sivo’s exit, the Cowboys broke through for their first try to Heilum Luki.

Blake wasn’t the only Fijian that crossed over the try-line with Cowboys debutant Laitia Moceidreke also diving over for his first NRL try.

Tries to Shaun Lane, Will Smith, Clint Gutherson and Dylan Brown ensured the Eels hope for a place in the finals.

In another match last night, the Knights defeated the Bulldogs 22-16.

