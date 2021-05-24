Home

Rugby League

Sivo injured, availability to be determined

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 23, 2021 12:25 pm

Fiji Bati and Eels winger Maika Sivo’s chances of playing in round 24 of the NRL will be determined soon after being injured in Saturdays match.

Sivo suffered a knee injury when he was bent over awkwardly in a tackle trying to bring the ball out of the red zone.

Early reports suggested Sivo had suffered medial ligament damage with scans later today to determine his finals availability.

Article continues after advertisement

His Eels side will face Melbourne Storm on Saturday at 9.35pm.

[Source: NRL]

