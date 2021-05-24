Sharks win big to end Tigers' finals hopes

The Sharks surged into the top eight and put an end to the Tigers’ finals hopes with a 50-20 win at Browne Park in Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon.

With Will Kennedy and Ronaldo Mulitalo playing starring roles, the Sharks joined Gold Coast on 20 competition points and jumped ahead of the Titans on for and against.

On a historic afternoon that saw Rockhampton host an NRL game for the first time, it was the Tigers who got the jump with a try to Michael Chee Kam after four minutes.

The Shark hit back when Braydon Trindall delivered a perfect long ball to winger Sione Katoa and the halfback followed up with a 40-20 soon after to keep Cronulla on the front foot.

In the 24th minute, it was Luke Metcalf turning provider for Mulitalo with a long ball which caught the Tigers short out wide.

Mulitalo then made it two for the day and 10 for the season to give Cronulla a 16-4 lead at the break.

Three minutes into the second half Mulitalo gapped the Tigers and had a hat-trick at his mercy but unselfishly handed off to Metcalf for his first NRL try.

Kennedy stamped his class with a try in the 55th minute to blow the score out to 28-4 before Ken Maumalo pulled one back for the Tigers.

When David Nofoaluma spilled a bomb soon after it was Teig Wilton who collected the scraps to grab the Sharks’ sixth try and the margin was 24.

Tommy Talau grabbed his 11th try of the season in the 64th minute as the Tigers continue to fight on and when Kelma Tuilagi crossed the score was 34-20.

Matt Moylan celebrated his return to the NRL after seven weeks out when he produced a trademark dart in the 70th minute to set up Metcalf for his double and the Sharks were home.

With four minutes remaining Kennedy capped a superb afternoon when he grabbed his second try before Sione Katoa crossed for his second in the final moments.

The 30-point margin took the Sharks’ differential to -32 compared to Gold Coast’s -46 and gives them a great launching pad for their final two games against the Broncos and Storm.