Same 17 for Eels

[Source: NRL.com]

Eels coach Brad Arthur has named the same 17 that went down to the Panthers last week.

Fijians Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have all maintained their places.

Attention is on half-back Mitchell Moses after suffering a head knock against Penrith.

The playmaker is confident he will be cleared to take his place in the starting line-up.

Parramatta takes on Canberra Raiders in Finals Week 2 on Friday at 9.50pm.

You can catch this match live on FBC Sports.