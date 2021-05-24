Home

Rugby League

Round 24 venues revised

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 23, 2021 4:41 pm

Venues for NRL round 24 this week have been revised.

The first match between the Knights and the Titans will be played at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Thursday before the action moves to BB Print Stadium in Mackay and Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

Matches will also be played at Browne Park in Rockhampton and Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe, which hosts a doubleheader on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

There is still good news for fans and the teams as crowds will be permitted at all matches, in compliance with Queensland Public Health Orders, after the government ended its snap lockdown on Sunday.

The showdown between old rivals South Sydney and the Roosters headlines round 24 of the Telstra Premiership.

[Source: NRL.com]

