Ravalawa to start despite failing HIA

Fiji Bati Mikaele Ravalawa has been named in the Dragons starting line-up despite failing a Head Injury Assessment on Sunday.

Ravalawa takes his usual position on the wing but, he will be monitored as the week progresses.

Tariq Sims also returns to his customary back-row position.

Laitia Moceidreke who made and scored his debut try last week for the Cowboys has been named on the reserves.

The Dragons face the Cowboys in round 24 of the NRL on Saturday at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Bati and Paramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo is out for the rest of the season due to an ACL and MCL injury sustained over the weekend.

The Eels are expected to miss his services until the opening round of next season given the lengthy rehab timeframe.

[Source: NRL.com]