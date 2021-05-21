Home

Rugby League

Ravalawa returns for Dragons

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 6:00 am

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa will feature for the Saint George Illawarra Dragons tomorrow against Brisbane Broncos.

Ravalawa who scored three tries in their round 10 loss to Melbourne Storm was handed a two-match suspension for a grade-one shoulder charge.

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has named his squad with some positional changes as Tariq Sims misses out due to State of Origin duties with New South Wales.

Article continues after advertisement

With Sims out, Jack Bird will play as a forward for the first time in his NRL career which sees Bati star Brayden Wiliame moved to the centres after playing on the wing last week where he scored a try.

Round 13 of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Dragons taking on the Broncos at 9.50pm.

Eight teams are on bye this week which means only four games will be played.

On Friday, West Tigers battle the Panthers at 9:55pm while the Tui Kamikamica’s Storm will play the Titans on Saturday at 9:35pm.

The Knights host Maika Sivo and the Eels at 6:05pm on Sunday.

