Marschke to replace suspended Verrills

Roosters coach Trent Robinson has confirmed Ben Marschke will replace suspended hooker Sam Verrills in the semi-final against the Sea Eagles tomorrow night.

Verrills failed to have his grade-two careless high tackle charge downgraded at the judiciary on Tuesday.

Marschke has played 12 matches for the Roosters since his debut in round four, but the Manly clash will be his first NRL finals appearance.

The Sea Eagles will meet the Roosters at 9:50pm tomorrow.

In another week two finals match, the Eels face Panthers at 9:50pm on Saturday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.