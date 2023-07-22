Magpies fly higher than Silktails

The Wentworthville Magpies have secured a nail-biting 16-14 win over the Kaiviti Silktails during round 17 of the Ron Massey Cup at Prince Charles Park.

The clash unfolded under tough, hot, and humid conditions in Nadi, putting both teams’ endurance and skill to the ultimate test.

The Kaiviti Silktails, renowned for their outstanding performances on their home turf, faced a formidable challenge from the determined Magpies.

The Silktails’ home-ground advantage meant they were prepared to bring their A-game, but the Magpies had other plans in mind, showcasing their resilience and tactical prowess from the onset.

The first half was a gripping affair, with both teams giving their all to gain an early advantage. The Magpies drew first blood, capitalizing on their momentum and earning a penalty try that put them ahead 10-4 at the conclusion of the initial spell.

The second half saw an intensification of the rivalry, with both teams raising the stakes in their bid for victory. The Magpies continued to demonstrate their offensive capabilities, managing to add another try to their tally.

However, the Silktails, determined to defend their home turf, unleashed a relentless assault, scoring two tries that brought them tantalizingly close to victory.

As the match drew to a climactic conclusion, tension mounted on and off the field, with supporters from both sides creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The Silktails travel to Australia for their next match as they are still in the hunt for a semifinal spot.