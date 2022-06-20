Koroisau to start for Blues

Apisai Koroisau

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau will wear the number nine jumper for New South Wales in Game Two of the 2022 State of Origin.

Blues Head Coach Brad Fittler has named Koroisau to start this weekend.

With Damien Cook named on the bench, Koroisau’s inclusion at hooker will see seven Panthers players named in the starting lineup.

Stephen Crichton and Liam Martin are starting in the centers and back-row respectively.

Crichton will make his Origin debut, replacing Jack Wighton, who was unavailable for selection due to Covid protocols.

Having missed out on the series opener, Manly forward Jake Trbojevic will return to the squad for Game Two and will start at prop alongside Payne Haas.

Trbojevic has played 13 games for the Blues but has not featured in Brad Fittler’s side since the opening game of the 2021 series.

Sharks powerhouse Siosifa Talakai will join Roosters forward Angus Crichton and Eels prop Junior Paulo on the bench, with Nicho Hynes named as 18th Man as he was for Game One. Joseph Suaalii, Jordan McLean, Clint Gutherson and Victor Radley will remain in the 22-man squad as reserves.

The Maroons take a 1-0 series lead with a 16-10 win in Sydney in the first round.

The two will battle on Sunday at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL.com]