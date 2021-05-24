Kamikamica listed as 18th man after calf injury

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica has a chance to be a late inclusion in this week’s round 24 of the NRL after being listed as the 18th man.

Kamikamica suffered a calf injury alongside Jahrome Hughes who is still recovering from a concussion have trained with the team this week.

Hughes replaces Nicho Hynes at halfback, forcing the utility to the interchange.

Brandon Smith and Justin Olam are also back after they were rested in round 23.

The Storm will be aiming to break the premiership record of 19 consecutive wins as they face Waqa Blake’s Eels at 9.35pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bati and Paramatta Eels winger Sivo is out for the rest of the season due to an ACL and MCL injury sustained over the weekend.

Round 24 of the NRL begins tonight with Knights facing Titans at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL]