Kamikamica expected to return for Storm vs Eels clash

The Storm and Eels match will be one of the highlights of round 24 in the NRL this week.

Craig Bellamy’s side will search of a piece of history with a 20th win on the trot.

Melbourne is set to welcome some big names back into the squad.

Fiji Bati Tui Kamikamica is expected to be back from a calf injury and available for the Eels clash.

Jahrome Hughes and Dale Finucane are also expected to return.

The Storm face the Eels on Saturday at 9.35pm.

Round 24 begins on Thursday with the Knights facing the Dragons.

[Source: NRL.com]