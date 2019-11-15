Kaiviti Silktails go down to PNG's Hela Wigman

The Kaiviti Silktails rugby league side has been beaten by Papua New Guinea’s second best club Hela Wigman 18-12 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Silktails had their first taste of top level opposition before their Ron Massey Cup debut in Australia in two weeks’ time and will have a lot to work on especially their handling.

Josua Waqavesi scored a double for the Silktails while former national under 20 rugby union rep Nabetelevu Turaganivala touched down for a try.

The visitors also scored three tries and showed their experience with some set piece moves which was executed well.

Kaiviti Silktails had a few tries disallowed by the referee but their afternoon was spoiled by a few handling errors.