Haas to miss Origin decider

[Source: Fox Sports]

The Blues will be without prop Payne Haas for the Origin decider in Brisbane after he succumbed to a shoulder injury.

The Broncos big man has battled shoulder issues for much of the year and aggravated the problem in Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys.

He is expected to miss at least two games for Brisbane.

In addition, Broncos fullback Te Maire Martin and prop Corey Jensen also suffered injuries from a rib cartilage and calf injuries respectively.

The Broncos will play Dragons on Sunday at 6.05pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL]