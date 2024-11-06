Final game for Shaun Johnson

Shaun Johnson [Source: AAP]

This weekend’s Pacific Cup promotion relegation match between Papua New Guinea Kumuls and New Zealand will be the last international outing for Shaun Johnson.

The 34-year-old New Zealand Warriors legend has been named in an unchanged lineup for the Kiwis’ Pacific Championships clash against the Kumuls.

It will be just the second time he has lined up against PNG, 11 years after the first when he kicked eight goals in the Kiwis’ 56-10 win at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Johnson, who holds the points-scoring records for both the Kiwis and the Warriors is setting himself for his fifth farewell outing in short order.

The Kiwis play Kumuls at 7:20pm on Sunday.

The first match on Sunday kicks off at 12:40pm between PNG Women and Fetu Samoa.

At 2:50pm, New Zealand takes on Australia for the Pacific Championship Women’s title.

The Pacific Championship Men’s final between Tonga and Australia kicks off at 5:05pm.

You can watch all games on FBC Sports.