Rugby League

Fifita out of hospital to boost Sharks

NRL
August 26, 2021 5:00 pm
Sharks prop Andrew Fifita [SOURCE: NRL.COM]

Sharks prop Andrew Fifita gave his teammates reason to cheer when he dropped by training today after he was released from hospital following surgery to repair his fractured larynx.

The former international was all smiles after he was released from hospital on last night, giving the relocated Cronulla squad a boost in the lead-up to Saturday’s crucial clash with Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

He was placed in an induced coma after suffering the injury in the round-22 loss to the Warriors but is hopeful of making a full recovery and returning to the playing field next season.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, tonight the Knights host the Titans at 9:50pm.

[NRL.com]

