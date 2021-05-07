Home

Rugby League

Bati duo line up for Eels

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 20, 2021 12:35 pm
Waqa Blake [left] with Maika Sivo [Source: Stadium Astro]

Fijian internationals Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake have been named in the starting line-up for the Eels when they host the Sea Eagles on Sunday at Bankwest Stadium.

Sivo has scored 27 tries in 27 games at Bankwest Stadium.

Coach Brad Arthur has made only one change to his 17 with dummy-half Joey Lussick on the interchange and Ray Stone dropping back to reserves.

Article continues after advertisement

Halfback Mitchell Moses, who left the field late in the Sunday’s win over the Warriors after having his foot stepped on, has been named as expected.

Centre Marata Niukore and pivot Dylan Brown have, respectively, one and two weeks left to serve of their suspensions.

The Eels have won nine of their past 12 games against the Sea Eagles.

Eels play Manly at 6:05pm which is the second match on Sunday and in the first game at 4pm, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers meet the Rabbitohs.

Meanwhile, round 11 of NRL starts tonight with Cowboys playing the Knights at 9:50pm.

