Bati captain returns to the NRL

Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama will return to the NRL next year.

He will join the Sydney Roosters in 2022 after a successful three-year Super League stint at St Helens.

Naiqama was set to retire after helping St Helens to a third consecutive premiership with a man-of-the-match performance to claim the Harry Sunderland Medal this year after scoring two tries in the 12-10 win over Catalans at Old Trafford.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the 32-year-old outside back was offered a lifeline by the Roosters and the one-year deal will ensure his availability for Fiji at the end-of-season World Cup.

Naiqama has represented Fiji in 19 test matches and 10 World Cup matches, captaining the side since 2016, including the 2017 World Cup.

[Source:nrl.com]