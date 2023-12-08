10 Silktail survivors in current extended squad

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have only 10 survivors in their current extended 38-member squad from the one that participated in this year’s New South Wales Ron Massey Cup competition.

Coach Wes Naiqama says he does not see this as a disadvantage, especially with the influx of young and inexperienced players set to face their baptism of fire in Australia next season.

“Majority of them, a large chunk of them, apart from our second-year players are on train-trial. This is where I’ll keep them from now until our first trial in February and then I will cut the squad down to our final 30 players. The boys that don’t make it will just go back to our ADP and then I will carry 30 for the year so there’s still a bit of time until then.”

Kaiviti Silktails Coach Wes Naiqama [File Photo]

The Kaiviti Silktails are currently camped in Lautoka under the watchful eyes of Naiqama for their off-season training.



