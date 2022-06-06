Ronaldo scores double in Portugal win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Switzerland 4-nil to move top of their Nations League group.

William Carvalho opened the scoring when he pounced after Ronaldo’s free-kick was only parried by Gregor Kobel.

Ronaldo smashed in from 12 yards after being teed up by Diogo Jota, who then played a part in the third as his shot was saved and Ronaldo reacted quickest.

Joao Cancelo completed the rout when he scored from 20 yards after Kobel raced out and failed to clear a through ball.

A late equaliser for Spain, who snatched a 2-2 draw in the Czech Republic, means Portugal go to the top of Group A2, above the Czechs on goal difference.

Portugal were the winners of the inaugural Nations League in 2019 and will be hopeful of repeating that feat after making such a strong start to this season’s competition.

In other matches, San Marino went down to Malta 0-2, Cyprus and Northern Ireland ended the game goalless, Gibraltar lost to North Macedonia 0-2, Kosovo lost 0-1 to Greece, Bulgaria went down 2-5 to Georgia, Czech Republic and Spain ended in a 2-all draw, Portugal defeated Switzerland 4-0, Serbia defeated Slovenia 4-1 and Sweden went down 1-2 Norway.