Resilient New Orleans opens doors to Super Bowl after attack

[ Source : Reuters ]

New Orleans flings open its doors this week to the biggest party in American sports, welcoming thousands of tourists weeks after a New Year’s Day attack on the city’s iconic Bourbon Street.

Metal barriers were placed throughout the city’s French Quarter, where National Guard soldiers stood watch next to a memorial strewn with flowers and Mardi Gras beads for the 14 people killed when a U.S. Army veteran plowed into revelers.

The attack prompted a congressional review of security plans for the Feb. 9 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs but locals said they were ready to host the game for a record-tying 11th time.